SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

9:40 a.m. - The people who answer the phones during medical emergencies in Saskatchewan say in order to keep paramedics safe, it is important for callers to disclose any potential COVID-19 symptoms they are experiencing.

"Today we are asking the public to please be upfront and honest when calling 911 for a medical emergency," LeeAnn Osler, Medavie Health Services' deputy chief of medical communications, said in a news release.

8:36 a.m. - The province announced nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the province's total to 95.

Three people in Saskatchewan have recovered from the virus, the province said on Thursday, according to the province. However, there could be even more recovered cases that have not yet been reported.