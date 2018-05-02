

CTV Saskatoon





A new pro-basketball team is coming to Saskatoon. The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Wednesday that a Saskatoon team would take part in the league’s inaugural season in 2019.

The team from Saskatoon will tip off against teams from Edmonton, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph and Fraser Valley. Each team will have a 12 player roster and will play 10 home games and 10 away games.

The CEBL also announced on Wednesday that former Canadian Football League player Mike Morreale has been appointed the league’s CEO. Morreale has already been working with the league for a year to recruit basketball experts.

The league’s first season will start in May of 2019.