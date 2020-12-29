PRINCE ALBERT -- The Columbian Centre seniors living complex in Prince Albert is under lockdown after public health detected five cases of COVID-19 among residents.

According to the facility’s manager, all residents were tested after a positive case was identified last week. On Dec. 23, public health informed Columbian Centre that seniors are not allowed to leave their rooms and visitors are not permitted.

A letter displayed at the building’s entrance states that home care staff are allowed to enter with the proper personal protective equipment.

Meals on Wheels can still drop off food while following preventative measures.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking anyone who was in the building between Dec. 11 and 23 to watch for symptoms.