Prince Albert's HR manager says city workers' strike is 'cost saving'
Inside workers at the City of Prince Albert initiated strike action on Monday, with the city saying managers are stepping in to keep the facilities running.
“At this point, we have no restrictions on our ability to deliver services at all,” HR Manager Kevin Yates told CTV News.
Yates said managers are currently running Alfred Jenkins Field House, City Hall and Frank Dunn Pool, and additional lifeguards have been hired to keep the pool operating.
On Sunday, the union representing inside workers in the municipality said their last offer was rejected and the city refuses to come back to the table.
“CUPE 882’s bargaining committee is ready and willing to sit down at the table and do the work needed to reach a deal,” spokesperson Mira Lewis said in a news release.
Lewis says employees of the province’s third-largest city were willing to reduce duty pay and proposed vacation entitlements to offset the cost of the wage increases they’re asking for.
Yates says the union’s offer represented an over 15 per cent increase in staffing cost, and the city had a firm mandate of 11.5 per cent.
“We do not want a strike. Let’s be very clear,” said Yates. “But as far as operationally, we’re able to manage things and the actual [strike ] impact to the city is a cost saving.”
On Monday morning, CUPE’s regional representative for Saskatchewan said the strike is the first by CUPE members in Saskatchewan in 12 years.
“City of Prince Albert inside workers are asking for a fair deal, but the mayor and council would rather pad their pockets than bargain,” CUPE regional vice-president Kent Peterson tweeted on Monday.
Speaking to CTV News on the picket line, CUPE 882 vice president Cara Stelmaschuk said the union is hoping "to pressure the city to come back to the table."
"Nothing has to be a done deal. We're very willing to talk still," Stelmaschuk said.
Yates says the city just doesn’t have the room to maneuver.
“We have no more to give. Our mandate is we have no more to give. We don't set the mandate. City Council is not prepared to make the taxpayers of the city of Prince Albert pay more,” he said.
Employees with CUPE 882 have been without a contract since December 2021. In June, the union voted in favour of job action up to and including a full withdrawal of services. Prior to the strike, workers were under a work-to-rule order since Aug. 10.
--With files from Stacey Hein
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRealis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15. Here's what to expect
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
U.S. claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice charged Tuesday at the opening of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
Regina
-
Regina man faces more than 20 charges in alleged car theft spree
A man in Regina faces more than two dozen charges after an alleged auto theft spree in early August.
-
Sask. top doctor encourages vaccines, boosters ahead of fall increase in COVID-19, flu rates
Summer in Saskatchewan has been a relatively calm season for viruses. However, fall is around the corner and with it comes the increased spread of the flu and COVID-19.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land
Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
Winnipeg
-
Three men charged with murder in homicide of Brandon man
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
'Just sick of the crime': Winnipeg restaurants dealing with dine and dash increase
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Calgary
-
Critical health violations found in Calgary kitchen used by daycares after E. coli outbreak
The province addressed a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
-
Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man wanted on sexual assault warrant also charged with drug trafficking
A northern Alberta man wanted on warrants for sexual assault was charged with drug trafficking.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
-
Critical health violations found in Calgary kitchen used by daycares after E. coli outbreak
The province addressed a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
Toronto
-
‘Appalling:’ Police investigating tirade against TTC bus operator that was captured on video
Toronto police are investigating a 30-minute long tirade towards a female TTC bus driver that was filmed by a man and posted online.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
-
Cases collapse at Toronto's newest courthouse amid 'staggering' number of closures, staff shortages
A case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor is the latest to be thrown out at Toronto's newest courthouse due to the “staggering” number of courtroom closures fuelled by staffing shortages at the facility, according to an Ontario Court of Justice ruling published last week.
Ottawa
-
Vote on whether OCDSB trustee breached code of conduct defeated at meeting
A vote at an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) meeting Monday night to determine whether trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth breached the board's code of conduct was defeated.
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page to be focal point of criminal trial Tuesday
The Facebook page of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
-
Ottawa committee votes in favour of new plan for Somerset House
Ottawa's built heritage committee has voted in favour of a new plan to restore the historic Somerset House in Centretown.
Vancouver
-
Park board approves 'like-for-like' Jericho Pier repair, despite climate concerns
The Vancouver Park Board has ordered a "like-for-like" repair of the Jericho Pier, rejecting a recommendation from staff to demolish the storm-damaged structure.
-
Bullets fired into house, garage and vehicle in Richmond neighbourhood: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public's help investigating two recent reports of gunfire in the same Richmond, B.C., neighbourhood – where bullets were fired into a home, garage and vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Montreal
-
Accused cold case killer with violent past could return to Quebec seniors' housing co-op
Residents of a seniors' housing cooperative in Quebec were shocked to learn that the accused killer in a prolific cold case has lived alongside them for years. Serge Audette, 69, was charged this summer with the manslaughter of Patricia Ferguson, a Montreal woman who vanished in 1996 when she was just 23 years old.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRealis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after 3 teens assaulted on transit bus
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted three teens on a Nanaimo transit bus. Police say the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 26, when the youths who range in age from 13 to 16 years old were sitting behind the man on a Regional District of Nanaimo Transit bus.
-
Navy to conduct underwater demolitions near Victoria
The Royal Canadian Navy is warning residents and boaters that underwater demolition operations will likely create increased noise in the Metchosin, B.C., area over the next week.
-
New rent increase capped at 3.5 per cent, seemingly not welcomed by renters or landlords
In an already tight, expensive rental market, landlords in B.C. will soon be able to increase their rent for existing tenants by three and a half per cent instead of the two per cent they're currently capped at.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
-
City of Saint John workers hit the picket lines
About 140 workers with the City of Saint John in New Brunswick are on strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months. The agency said it is also reviewing a submission by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses
The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
-
Adult man and teen charged in downtown weapons incident
An adult man and a teen have both been charged after allegedly walking into a downtown business and brandishing a knife at a security officer.