The fundraising goal for a new hospice in Prince Albert became one step closer to reaching its goal thanks to a local family.

“Our family decided that this was a very good project to be involved in,” Doug Brown said.

Doug and Debbie Brown, along with their family, made a donation of $15,000 on Friday towards the Rose Garden Hospice. A presentation was held in front of the site where the facility is to be built on Marquis Road West.

The Browns feel that the hospice will increase the benefits of health care in the city and that it was important that they contributed to the project’s success.

“We know it’s going to help the health care community once everything is done.”

The Rose Garden Hospice will provide high quality end-of-life- care and comfort to those in Prince Albert in need.

The hospice has raised a total $1.4 million of the $4 million goal. Construction is set to start next year.