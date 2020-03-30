SASKATOON -- A Prince Albert RCMP officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority advised the officer on March 25 that they have been exposed and the officer immediately self-isolated, according to an RCMP news release.

The officer was tested and told of the positive result March 28.

The officer will continue following the direction of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and remain in self-isolation, RCMP say.

In response to the risk of COVID-19, RCMP have enhanced cleaning of detachments and police vehicles and ask people calling for help additional screening questions, the release says.

“Residents in the communities we serve should know that even if some of our front-counter services may be suspended at detachments, the Saskatchewan RCMP is still on the job, responding to calls, working around the clock to keep our province safe,” RCMP say.