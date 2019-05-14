It came down to a classic Game 7 overtime thriller between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Vancouver Giants and on Monday night it ended in a championship for the Raiders.

Dante Hannoun got the game winner with 1:35 left on the clock sending the Art Hauser Centre into a frenzy.

It’s Prince Albert’s first WHL championship since 1985. The team now prepares to head off to Halifax for the Memorial Cup.

The Raiders came into the game following back-to-back losses against the Vancouver, who were proving to be the team that wouldn’t go away. Down 3-1 in the series, the Giants clawed back with wins in Games 5 and 6.

In Game 7, the Giants opened the scoring in the second period thanks to Milos Roman, who notched his third of the post season. Noah Gregor tied it up for the Raiders with just over five minutes left in the second.

In the final frame of regulation, Gregor scored again to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The Giants managed to tie it up when Roman got his second of the game.

The two teams would go to overtime, which would see the Giants get a great opportunity after the Raiders were called for delay of game when the puck was flipped over the glass. But Ian Scott shut the door.

With 1:35 left on the clock, Dante Hannoun got the puck on the doorstep for Prince Albert and fired home the game winning goal for the Raiders.

It was all celebration from there.

The first game of the Memorial Cup is set for Friday night.