PRINCE ALBERT -- A Prince Albert man is taking fundraising to new heights to help raise money to help fund sports activity registration fees for local youth through the KidSport charity.

Dwight Bergstrom created the "scissor lift challenge" four years ago. It’s his version of the pole-sitting craze that began in the 1920s.

“I am known locally as a bit of a smarty pant, a teaser and trickster so for a lot of my friends and acquaintances this is their chance to poke me in the eye a little bit and sentence me to a night on a scissor lift,” said Bergstrom.

If the community donates over $4000 Bergstrom spends the night camped out on the lift. For the past two years he’s ended up sleeping on the lift.

This year will be no different, with the fudraiser already surpassing its goal.

KidSport committee members are pleased this fundraiser was able to go ahead after the national KidSport charity cancelled fundraising activities in May, traditionally known as KidSport month across Canada, due to the pandemic.

“They are over the moon excited,” said Neru Franc, Kidsport committee member and Dream Broker. “Most of the kids that I work with don’t have the funding for activities at home so when I send then the text or the phone to say to yes you are approved for the KidSport funding for hockey, soccer, gymnastics, you name it, they are so excited.”

The Prince Albert KidSport charity funds about 350 applications per year, based on the amount of funding they are able to raise.

“There’s a lot of kids these, who’s families are below the income level. With our funding and support we are able to approve about 350 applications a year,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom coached activities such as downhill skiing, baseball and canoeing. He also worked as a recreation coordinator at Eagles Nest Youth Ranch and says he’s seen firsthand the improvements in kid’s attitudes and self-esteem when they are active and involved in organized sports.

“That's probably really when the light came on for me as to how important those types of activities are for kids. Kids that financially disadvantaged can quite easily become at risk kids,” said Bergstrom.

The online donation link will be active the next few days for people who wish to donate to KidSport Prince Albert.