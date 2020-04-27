Prince Albert police investigating after body found near river
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 1:07PM CST
PRINCE ALBERT -- Police are in the 1100 block of River Street after police received a report of a person found dead along the riverbank.
The identity of the person is not yet known, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a news release.
The PAPS Forensic Identification Section and the office of the Chief Coroner are investigating at the scene.
This is a developing story. More details to come.