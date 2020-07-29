SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating after a second homicide in less than a week.

Just before midnight, police were called to the 100 block of 13th Street West for a report of a stabbing. A woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call them or Crimestoppers.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man died following a serious assault in the 400 block of 18th Street West.