Prince Albert police hope photo of shoe will help identify female found dead following a vehicle fire

Prince Albert police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female found dead following a vehicle fire on Sunday.

Police and firefighters were called to the 1200 block of 17th Street West just before 9 a.m., according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

The vehicle was totally engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, according to police.

Once the fire was extinguished, a female was found dead inside, PAPS said. Police are working to determine her identity.

"The deceased was located wearing distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes and maroon-coloured leggings from Lululemon," the news release said.

PAPS shared an image of a shoe that is similar to the pair the female was found wearing

"The Prince Albert Police Service has not had any reports involving a female matching the description of the person located inside the vehicle and is asking for the public’s help with this investigation," PAPS said.

"Investigators are anxious to identify the deceased and locate her loved ones."

The female is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing roughly 100 pounds.

PAPS is asking anyone with information to call 306-953-4222 or to contact Crime Stoppers.