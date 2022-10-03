Prince Albert police hope photo of shoe will help identify female found dead following a vehicle fire

An image shared by police shows a shoe similar to a pair a deceased female was wearing. (Provided by Prince Albert Police Service) An image shared by police shows a shoe similar to a pair a deceased female was wearing. (Provided by Prince Albert Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Assessed control of terrain in Ukraine as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, 2022 (Map by CTV News' Jasna Baric / Information from Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats)

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London