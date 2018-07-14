A 49-year-old Prince Albert man was struck by a vehicle at 22nd St. and Whitney Avenue Friday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. the man was crossing Whitney Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Saskatoon man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police traffic collision analysts were called to investigate the scene. The road was eventually cleared and traffic restrictions were removed around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.