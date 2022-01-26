Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son

A man accused in the death of his parents and his 7-year-old son​ has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in their deaths.

In March 2020, Nathaniel Carrier was taken into custody after police responding to a request for a wellbeing check discovered the deaths of his son Bentlee and his parents Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56 years old.

Carrier's five-year-old daughter Kendrah was found clinging to life and spent the next 51 days in hospital and required eight surgeries due to her injuries.

Carrier was 28 at the time.

He originally faced first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his son and parents.

Carrier was charged with attempted murder in the attack on his daughter — a charge Carrier also pleaded guilty to on Wednesday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 13.

With files from Lisa Risom