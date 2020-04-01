PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police have charged 28-year-old Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier with first-degree murder in the deaths of his son, 7-year-old Bentlee, and his parents, Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56 years old.

Carrier faces an attempted murder charge in relation to an attack on his daughter, Kendrah, 5.

Carrier’s case was before a judge Wednesday morning, however the accused was not in court.

Officers were called to the 300 block of McArthur Drive in the city’s west-end on Sunday afternoon. There, police say they discovered the bodies.

Bentlee’s little sister, Kendrah, age five, was airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition.

Autopsies are scheduled for later this week to confirm the causes of the deaths. Carrier’s next court date is April 15.