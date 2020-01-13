SASKATOON -- The preliminary hearing for a man charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife began Monday.

Greg Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree.

The 51-year-old woman went missing in December 2015. Her semi truck was found abandoned in a gravel pit near Kenaston. Her remains have never been found.

Greg Fertuck was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder and causing indignity to a body.

His preliminary hearing began Monday to determine whether the Crown has sufficient evidence to continue to trial.

The preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.

The trial is expected to take two weeks with more than two dozen witnesses expected to take the stand