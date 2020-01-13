Preliminary hearing begins for Greg Fertuck
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 11:49AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 11:50AM CST
SASKATOON -- The preliminary hearing for a man charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife began Monday.
Greg Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree.
The 51-year-old woman went missing in December 2015. Her semi truck was found abandoned in a gravel pit near Kenaston. Her remains have never been found.
Greg Fertuck was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder and causing indignity to a body.
His preliminary hearing began Monday to determine whether the Crown has sufficient evidence to continue to trial.
The preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.
The trial is expected to take two weeks with more than two dozen witnesses expected to take the stand