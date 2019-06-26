

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan man accused of killing his wife appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Greg Fertuck has been charged first degree murder and indignity to human remains in the death of Sheree Fertuck.

Fertuck was 51 when she was reported missing three and a half years ago. On Dec. 7, 2015 she had been hauling gravel just off Highway 15, about 25 kilometres east of Kenaston, according to RCMP. She took a lunch break with family at her mother’s house then headed back to the gravel pit around 1:30 p.m. She never returned.

Her semi-truck, with her keys, coat and cellphone inside, was found at the gravel pit the next day. Her body was never recovered.

Juliann Sorotski, Fertuck’s mother, previously told CTV News the experience was a “nightmare.”

“I hope that they get a break through in the investigation and we can move on,” she said in 2017.

Police appear to have believed early in the investigation that Greg Fertuck was the culprit. A court document dated Jan. 19, 2016 cited an oath from Cpl. Jeremy Anderson, who said he had “reasonable grounds to believe” Greg Fertuck murdered his wife.

The two were separated, according to the document. The oath was part of an application from Sheree’s son, Lucas Fertuck, to be appointed property guardian of his mother’s affairs.

Lucas stated in the application his father has attempted to cash in joint investments.

RCMP have not said what evidence led them to lay charges now.

Greg Fertuck’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.