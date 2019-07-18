RCMP search for tarp-like material in Sheree Fertuck investigation
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:22AM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for information regarding a dark-coloured tarp-like or polyethylene material in the investigation into the homicide of Sheree Fertuck.
Police hope people will come forward if they find pieces of the material in the following areas:
- North of the gravel pit that is directly south and adjacent to Highway 15
- South of the Highway 764 grid extension
- East of the Highway 764 grid extension
Fertuck went missing in December 2015 and her semi truck was found abandoned in a gravel pit near Kenaston on Dec. 8, 2015.
Although Fertuck's body has never been discovered her estranged husband Greg Fertuck was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder.