Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for information regarding a dark-coloured tarp-like or polyethylene material in the investigation into the homicide of Sheree Fertuck.

Police hope people will come forward if they find pieces of the material in the following areas:

North of the gravel pit that is directly south and adjacent to Highway 15

South of the Highway 764 grid extension

East of the Highway 764 grid extension

Fertuck went missing in December 2015 and her semi truck was found abandoned in a gravel pit near Kenaston on Dec. 8, 2015.

Although Fertuck's body has never been discovered her estranged husband Greg Fertuck was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder.