A man charged with first degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, was briefly back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

Greg Fertuck appeared by video link. His case was put over to Aug. 14 for case management.

It was his second appearance after being charged at the end of June in the death of 51-year-old Sheree Fertuck who was last seen leaving her family's farmhouse east of Kenaston in December 2015.

Heather Mitchel, who says she was close friends with Sheree and knew her for 20 years, said she felt she needed to drive to court from Regina to support her and her family.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful person. She was a hard worker but she loved to have fun. She loved her children and loved her grandchild dearly. They were everything to her."

The day after Sheree disappeared, her semi- truck, with her keys, coat and cellphone inside was found at a gravel pit. Her body has never been found.