SASKATOON -- Prairieland Park announced Friday that it is in negotiations with the Canadian Premier Soccer League (CPL) and Living Sky Sports and Entertainment to bring Saskatchewan’s first, and only, professional soccer league to Saskatoon.

At the same time, the Board of Directors is permanently cancelling thoroughbred racing. Prairieland had previously announced the cancellation of the 2021 thoroughbred racing season. The 2020 season was also cancelled.

“The decision to end thoroughbred horse racing was not come to lightly, however, the opportunity presented by CPL and Living Sky Sports will help lead Prairieland into the future, and the board felt it was the time to transition the track space at Marquis Downs to accommodate this new venture,” Prairieland said in a news release.

In recognition of the financial pressures felt by industry members, Prairieland says it is offering a one-time payment of $1,000 to owners of each horse that ran in three or more races in 2019.

Prairieland says it will continue to support the agriculture industry through annual events such as the Western Canadian Crop Production Show, Saskatchewan Equine Expo, Beef Expo, Gardenscape and youth programs.

Prairieland is also in negotiations with First Nations groups to create and operate a First Nations Equine School and Indian Relay Racing Event at the Park.