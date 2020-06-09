SASKATOON -- Prarieland Park has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Marquis Downs Live Thoroughbred Race Season.

"With the limitations in currently in place for travel and public gatherings, a race season is just not feasible this year," the park said in a news release Tuesday.

Most jockeys come from from Trinidad or Jamaica, which leaves the Marquis season at the mercy of the COVID-19 travel ban, the release said.

In addition, trainers need time to get horses ready.

Prarieland Park had previously cancelled races until July.