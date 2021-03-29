SASKATOON -- Prairie Harm Reduction, Saskatchewan’s only supervised drug consumption site, wants $1.3 million in provincial funding.

Executive director Jason Mercredi said that help them be open all day, every day.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to get funding this time because we need to be able to respond to the community needs."

Prairie Harm Reduction currently operates Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's been open since Oct. 1 and asked for the same amount from the province last year.

“The need sadly is growing, week over week, month over month. We saw the Coroners report come out for the first two months of 2021, and 70 people died in the first two months in Saskatchewan,” said Mercredi.

Prairie Harm Reduction finds out if it will receive its funding when the province reveals the budget Apr. 6.