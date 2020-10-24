SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising of potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Meadlow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford.

The SHA is urging anyone who was at the following locations at the specified dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and for anyone who develops symptoms to contact HealthLine 811 or their physician to arrange for testing.

Meadow Lake

October 16

Eatery on Main, 226 Centre St., Meadow Lake, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

October 17

Meadow Lake & District Arena, 600, 3rd St. E., 9 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

October 18

Meadow Lake & District Arena, 600, 3rd St. E., 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

October 22

Meadow Lake Aquatic Centre, 615 Centre St., 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Lloydminster

October 13

Nutter’s Everday Naturals , 3106 – 50th Ave., 5 to 6 p.m

, 3106 – 50th Ave., 5 to 6 p.m Co-op Food Store, 3606 – 50th Ave., 5 to 6 p.m.

October 14

Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar, #107D – 5027 – 44th St., 5 to 7 p.m.

October 16

Lloyd Lanes, 6822 – 56th St., 4 to 11:30 p.m.

October 17

Lloyd Lanes, 6822 – 56th St., 4 to 11 p.m.

North Battleford

October 17

SARCAN , 10020 Thatcher Ave., 1 to 3 p.m.

, 10020 Thatcher Ave., 1 to 3 p.m. Porta Bella Restaurant & the downstairs bar & grill, 2491 – 99th St., 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

& the downstairs bar & grill, 2491 – 99th St., 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sharkey’s Billiards – Sub Shoppe; # 102 – 1191 – 101st St., 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, to 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020 (Duration: 5 hours and 15 minutes)

October 19

Blend Restaurant (bar side and not restaurant side), 1602 – 100th St., 6:45 to 9 p.m.

October 20