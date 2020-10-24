Advertisement
Potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 4:20PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising of potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Meadlow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford.
The SHA is urging anyone who was at the following locations at the specified dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and for anyone who develops symptoms to contact HealthLine 811 or their physician to arrange for testing.
Meadow Lake
October 16
- Eatery on Main, 226 Centre St., Meadow Lake, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
October 17
- Meadow Lake & District Arena, 600, 3rd St. E., 9 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
October 18
- Meadow Lake & District Arena, 600, 3rd St. E., 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.
October 22
- Meadow Lake Aquatic Centre, 615 Centre St., 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Lloydminster
October 13
- Nutter’s Everday Naturals, 3106 – 50th Ave., 5 to 6 p.m
- Co-op Food Store, 3606 – 50th Ave., 5 to 6 p.m.
October 14
- Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar, #107D – 5027 – 44th St., 5 to 7 p.m.
October 16
- Lloyd Lanes, 6822 – 56th St., 4 to 11:30 p.m.
October 17
- Lloyd Lanes, 6822 – 56th St., 4 to 11 p.m.
North Battleford
October 17
- SARCAN, 10020 Thatcher Ave., 1 to 3 p.m.
- Porta Bella Restaurant & the downstairs bar & grill, 2491 – 99th St., 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
- Sharkey’s Billiards – Sub Shoppe; # 102 – 1191 – 101st St., 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, to 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020 (Duration: 5 hours and 15 minutes)
October 19
- Blend Restaurant (bar side and not restaurant side), 1602 – 100th St., 6:45 to 9 p.m.
October 20
- Blend Restaurant (bar side and not restaurant side), 1602 – 100th St., 7 to 9 p.m.
- Windsor Hotel, 107-22nd Street, Battleford, 7 to 8:30 p.m.