SASKATON -- A COVID-19 case at École St. Peter School is being investigated as a variant of concern, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The school division said it was notified about the case on Monday and is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The affected class will switch to online learning, GSCS said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said.