SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Battleford business last week.

The SHA says anyone who visited the Co-op Food Store at 91 22nd Street in Battleford between August 11th and 14th is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The SHA is also reminding everyone to continue physical distancing, wash your hands frequently and self-isolate if symptoms develop.