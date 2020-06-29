Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Positive COVID-19 test at Emma Lake bar: SHA
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 6:38PM CST
SASKATOON -- A person who was working at the Sunnyside Bar in Emma Lake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Monday.
Anyone who attended this business during certain times should be monitoring for symptoms:
- Friday, June 26, between 4 – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 27, between 4 – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, June 28, between 4 – 9 p.m.
The SHA asks anyone who develops symptoms to self-isolate immediately and contact 811.