SASKATOON -- A person who was working at the Sunnyside Bar in Emma Lake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Monday.

Anyone who attended this business during certain times should be monitoring for symptoms:

Friday, June 26, between 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, between 4 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 28, between 4 – 9 p.m.

The SHA asks anyone who develops symptoms to self-isolate immediately and contact 811.