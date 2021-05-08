Advertisement
Positive COVID-19 case reported at school in Humboldt
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a positive COVID-19 case that is being investigated as a variant of concern at St. Augustine School in Humboldt.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, according to a news release.
SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested but risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.
GSCS says the affected class will switch to online learning.