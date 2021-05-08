SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a positive COVID-19 case that is being investigated as a variant of concern at St. Augustine School in Humboldt.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, according to a news release.

SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested but risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

GSCS says the affected class will switch to online learning.