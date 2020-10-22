SASKATOON -- A person at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA has conducted contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled,” the school division said in a news release.

“With the increase in positive cases in our province in recent days—and particularly in Saskatoon—it is important we all remain vigilant to follow health measures in place to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if you are ill, call HealthLine 811 if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do all we can to keep each other safe.”