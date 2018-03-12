

CTV Saskatoon





Elevated pollution levels have prompted Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for Saskatoon and Regina.

The weather agency states stagnant winds under a ridge of high pressure are leading to the increased levels in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

People with underlying health risks, such as those with lung or heart disease, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution, the advisories read.

The agency is forecasting air quality to be at a “moderate risk” level — more specifically, to be at a six on the Air Quality Health Index — Monday night and Tuesday in both cities. Prince Albert and Swift Current, which aren’t under the advisories but will experience “moderate risks” on the Air Quality Health Index, are forecasted to be at five and four on the scale, respectively.

Air quality over both Saskatoon and Regina is expected to improve throughout the day Tuesday as winds increase.