The Saskatoon Police Service received more than 30 complaints Friday morning regarding a new phone scam.

Complainants have reported being contacted by a person claiming that they have “violated federal laws,” police said in a news release.

The person demands a Social Insurance Number and postal code. In a further attempt to appear legitimate, the phone number on the call display is a 1-800 number.

A short time after the initial call, the complainants report being contacted a second time. Some complainants report that the phone number that appears on the call display is the “spoofed” number for the Saskatoon Police Service.

The caller impersonates a police officer and again attempts to obtain personal information by threatening arrest, police say.

Police advice people receiving the calls to hang up, not follow the caller's directions and report the incident to police.