SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police on scene of 'ongoing incident' at Weldon Avenue

    Share

    Heavy police presence has been reported in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue as officers are responding to an ongoing incident in the area.

    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says traffic restrictions are in place in the area as well as on Avenue P South between 15th and 16th Street West.

    Police ask the public to avoid the area.

    “An update will be provided upon removal or restrictions or as new information becomes known,” police said.

    --More details to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News