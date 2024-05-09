Saskatoon police on scene of 'ongoing incident' at Weldon Avenue

Heavy police presence has been reported in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue as officers are responding to an ongoing incident in the area.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says traffic restrictions are in place in the area as well as on Avenue P South between 15th and 16th Street West.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

“An update will be provided upon removal or restrictions or as new information becomes known,” police said.

--More details to come…