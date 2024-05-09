SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating after woman stabbed downtown

    Saskatoon Police
    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says they’re investigating after a 38-year-old woman was stabbed Thursday morning.

    At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 200 block of Avenue B North where they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, SPS said in a news release.

    The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

    As a result of the investigation, the serious assault unit, assisted by patrol and tactical support officers, executed a general warrant on an address in the 400 block of Idylwyld Drive North, police said.

    “Several people were removed from the residence as a result. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and charges are expected to be laid,” police said.

    Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police.

