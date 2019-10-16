SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are warning the public about unsolicited e-mails requesting financial or billing information.

A recent variation of this scam involves SaskTel, according to a police news release.

People are advised to not click on the link and delete the e-mail. If you have responded with personal information, it is recommended that you notify the appropriate credit bureaus and banking institutions.

Anyone who has been the victim of fraud is encouraged to report it to the Saskatoon Police Service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, police say.