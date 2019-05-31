

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have confirmed the victim of the city’s latest homicide is 36-year-old Daniel Joseph Morrison.

His cause of death is not being released.

On the evening of May 26 a person walking on the Meewasin Trail discovered Morrison hurt below a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the 800 block of Spadina Crescent East, police said in a news release.

Morrison was transported to hospital where he died. He did not have a fixed address but was known to frequent the downtown core and riverbank area, including the area along the Meewasin Trail where he was found injured, police say.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in speaking to any witnesses who may have seen Morrison downtown or along the Meewasin Trail on Sunday.

Morrison was six-foot-four, 176 pounds with long hair and unshaven facial hair. At the time he was found, Morrison was wearing a light jacket, dark green in colour with blue jeans. He was also wearing distinct size 18, yellow Nike high-top shoes.