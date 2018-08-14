

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police are searching for two male suspects who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Canine and patrol officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the store in the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to a police news release.

The suspects had fled the scene with cash and cigarettes. Staff told officers the suspects wielded a sawed-off shot gun and had masks covering their faces with their hoods up.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The two male suspects are described as being roughly five feet in height with slim builds and brown eyes.

They were wearing black bunnyhugs and black masks and are believed to have left the store in a vehicle.