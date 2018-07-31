

CTV Saskatoon





Search crews are looking for a 57-year-old man who was last seen near a sandbar at Paradise Beach.

Robert Harry Lehto was at the beach with friends, and was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to RCMP.

That evening, police dogs and STARS Air Ambulance searched the shoreline, while firefighters boated downstream to look for Lehto.

Officers say the search is focused in the South Saskatchewan River and that items found near Paradise Beach have led investigators to search the area.

RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Unit and Civilian Air Search and Rescue also began searching Monday.

RCMP say search teams will continue working Tuesday.

Anyone who has seen Lehto is asked to contact RCMP at 306-975-5145.

Paradise Beach is about 28 kilometres south of Saskatoon.