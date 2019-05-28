

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are searching for two male suspects following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Venture Crescent just after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

The suspects produced a machete and demanded cash. It’s believed they had a vehicle waiting nearby.

The first suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured sweater and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as wearing a dark zip-up jacket with a dark shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers.