Prince Albert police are seeking the public's help in locating an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

Police say Blair Cody Mckenzie, 31 was released from custody following a court appearance on Friday before completion of his court ordered sentence.

Police say they were notified of the error on Monday evening.

Mckenzie is described as being 5’7” and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is tattoo on his left arm of a cross and the word “Mom” a tattoo with the word “McKenzie” on his right arm; and a tattoo on his left chest with the words “One Love.”

Police say Mckenzie should not be approached, but anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.