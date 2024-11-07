SASKATOON
    Police say thief stole guns, boat, quad and trailer from Sask. home

    Prince Albert RCMP is investigating a break-in at a home in Paddockwood, where guns, ammunition and other properties were stolen.

    Police say 15 securely stored guns and ammunition, a red 2012 Yamaha Grizzly 450 quad, an 18-foot Alumarine boat, a utility trailer, and multiple tools were stolen after one or more suspects broke into the house on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

    Anyone with information about the incident or witnessed suspicious activity in Paddockwood on Monday morning is asked to contact the police.

