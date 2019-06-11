Saskatoon police are looking for help finding a 79-year-old man.

Allan Crawford was last seen leaving a health facility in his wheelchair Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, according to a news release.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing as he suffers from mental health issues, police say.

Crawford is described as six-foot-one, 190 pounds, with short hair, wearing a ball cap, dark brown jacket, sunglasses with blue tint, black pants that have red tape at the bottom of them, and black boots.