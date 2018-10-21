

CTV Saskatoon





Ten-year-old Braydin Moccasin was last seen at a school on Friday, and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Moccasin was last seen around noon on Friday at a school in the 300 block of Avenue O South.

He is described as being 5’1” tall with a slim build and weighing 100 pounds. He has dark brown shaggy hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Moccasin’s whereabouts can contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.