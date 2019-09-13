

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating a report of a stabbing early Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., police received a report that two men were involved in a fight in the 1600 block of 20th Street West when one man produced a knife and stabbed the other, according to a news release.

Two women who witnessed the fight intervened to stop the assault and directed the victim to the hospital. The suspect fled on foot.

The 27-year-old victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.