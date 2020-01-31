SASKATOON -- As the new Coronavirus outbreak spreads, health authorities around the world and in Saskatchewan are working to dispel false information circulating online.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer, said it can be spread like any other respiratory virus.

“If I cough and you're standing within two metres, you can get exposed, especially if it lands on your eyes, mouth and nose. And similarly, if I cough on a surface and within a couple of hours you touch stuff and then touch your eyes, nose and mouth, that's contact. But, if you're in a big room and I'm at one end and you're at another end, then you would not be at risk,” he said.

“I heard that someone had stolen a virus from somewhere and then they were spreading it ... which like that seemed crazy, I'm like 'no, that's not true,’” said Krista Starkell, a Saskatoon resident.

Craig Cipywnyk, another local said, “I hear a lot about the masks not being useful or helpful at all really.”

Officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) have declared the Coronavirus a global health emergency.

It originated in Wuhan, China, killing 200 people and infecting another 10,000 people.

In Canada, four cases have been confirmed – three in Ontario and one in B.C.

Many in southeast Asia and now even Canada can be seen wearing masks in public.

Shahab said a mask probably won’t protect you from getting the virus but could prevent you from spreading it.

“If you can tolerate a mask, you know, short of breath, you'll be asked to put a mask on because that can transmit if you're a patient to others if you're being assessed,” he said.

Another myth circulating on social media is that a special solution like a bleaching agent could help get rid of the infection.

“We have to be very careful. Alkalines, acids are corrosive. You can get serious damage with these things so please do not indulge in anything you hear on social media,” he said.

Shahab said the best advice is to stay at home, rest and hydrate when feeling under the weather.

He said sticking to the basics is best: frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing and if you’ve recently been to certain parts of China, watch out for even mild symptoms.

So far, five people have been tested for Coronavirus in Saskatchewan. Three came back negative and two are outstanding.