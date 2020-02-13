SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are on the scene of a pipeline protest at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street West.

Police say they are trying to redirect motorists around the area.

About 300 people appeared to be protesting as of 4:45 p.m. with a round dance being held in the middle of the intersection.

Protesters have shut down rail traffic across the country, including the busy corridor between Toronto-Montreal and Ottawa-Toronto. In B.C., service is being disrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Protest organizers say they are standing up against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

The protests began last week after the RCMP enforced a court injunction against Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters. The group had been halting construction of the pipeline, a major piece of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project.

CN Rail said it has sought and obtained court orders and requested help from enforcement agencies for the blockades in Ontario, Manitoba and B.C. It says that, while the blockades have ended in Manitoba and may be “imminently” ending in B.C., the court orders in Ontario “continue to be ignored.”

With CTV News files.