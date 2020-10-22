PRINCE ALBERT -- Most Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) members will now be able to vote in-person.

Chief Peter Beatty and council have lifted travel restrictions in six of its seven northern Saskatchewan communities. Southend remains under lockdown.

PBCN went into lockdown earlier this month because of increasing cases of COVID-19.

In consultation with Elections Saskatchewan, chief and council initially decided that members could not cast their ballot safely in person. Instead, they chose to have an Elections Saskatchewan worker bring ballot kits to people’s homes if they applied to do so. These extraordinary voting procedures are still in place in Southend.

Any eligible voters in other PBCN communities who have not applied for extraordinary voting can attend polls at the following locations:

Irene Olson Memorial School, Kinasoo First Nation

Community Band Hall, Pelican Narrows First Nation

Gary Morin Memorial Hall, Sandy Bay

Joe Michel Recreation Centre, Sturgeon Landing

Deschambeault Lake Band Office, Deschambeault Lake

Eligible voters who are not under travel restrictions can also vote at advance poll locations in Creighton or Lac La Ronge.

On Wednesday, Pelican Narrows Mayor Ovide Michel spoke out about the need for in-person polls. He said many people in his community did not apply for extraordinary voting because they weren’t given enough notice to meet the deadline.