SASKATOON -- A person is in “critical condition” in hospital after he was shot on Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Ave. S N around 6:45 p.m., and found the victim injured from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital.

His identity is still unknown to police at this time. He is described as being Indigenous, 14 to 20-years-old, small in stature, with black short hair and wore glasses.

Anyone who may have information about this incident of the identity of the victim is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.