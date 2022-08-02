People in Saskatoon asked to check property as search for missing mom, son continues

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta

A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Carson Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London