Saskatchewan RCMP are issuing a reminder, as the trial of Gerald Stanley draws to a close, that anyone commenting on the case, both online and in-person, can and will be held accountable for their statements.

The police service issued a news release Thursday calling for peace and civility from residents, regardless of the second-degree murder trial’s verdict.

“Neighbours working together in a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding is how the people of Saskatchewan have always met our challenges,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said in the statement. “Engaging with each other in a respectful and responsible manner is the only way we can truly work towards building stronger, safer communities.”

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of Colten Boushie. Lawyers on both sides of the trial are delivering their closing arguments Thursday.

The RCMP’s statement said police will investigate any complaints of suspected criminal behaviour and that people can and will be held responsible for their communications online and in-person.