People commenting on Stanley trial can be held accountable for statements: RCMP
Defence attorney Scott Spencer, right, and his client Gerald Stanley enter the Court of Queen's Bench on the day of closing arguments in Stanley's trial in Battleford, Sask., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Stanley is accused of killing the 22-year-old Indigenous man Colten Boushie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:37PM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP are issuing a reminder, as the trial of Gerald Stanley draws to a close, that anyone commenting on the case, both online and in-person, can and will be held accountable for their statements.
The police service issued a news release Thursday calling for peace and civility from residents, regardless of the second-degree murder trial’s verdict.
“Neighbours working together in a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding is how the people of Saskatchewan have always met our challenges,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said in the statement. “Engaging with each other in a respectful and responsible manner is the only way we can truly work towards building stronger, safer communities.”
Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of Colten Boushie. Lawyers on both sides of the trial are delivering their closing arguments Thursday.
The RCMP’s statement said police will investigate any complaints of suspected criminal behaviour and that people can and will be held responsible for their communications online and in-person.
More Stories
- Defence says no evidence Stanley pulled trigger; Crown argues fatal shooting was intentional
- People commenting on Stanley trial can be held accountable for statements: RCMP
- Nutrien CEO assures Sask. job growth and mines to stay open
- Dow Jones plunges more than 1,000 points 1
- Remains of 6 people found on property linked to Bruce McArthur: police 3
- New energy projects get two-year approval window under new assessment regime 4
- La Loche teen charged after threat made against school
- Sask. records lowest number of traffic deaths in six decades: SGI