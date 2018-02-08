

Lawyers on both sides at Gerald Stanley’s second-degree murder trial are delivering closing arguments Thursday.

Scott Spencer, the defence lawyer for the Saskatchewan farmer accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Colten Boushie, opened the day, while prosecutor Bill Burge is expected to outline the Crown’s case following Spencer’s remarks.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2016 shooting. Boushie, a Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot after an SUV he was in drove onto Stanley’s farm near Biggar.

The trial, in Battleford, began Jan. 29 with jury selection. Court heard five days of evidence before the jury was given a two-day break Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stanley was the last witness to testify. On Friday, he said he believed the gun was empty when a bullet fired from the Russian-made Tokarev pistol that killed Boushie.

He testified he fired two warning shots to scare a group of people he thought was trying to steal from his property. He said he fired a third shot but didn’t know if the gun went off. He then ran to the SUV because he thought his wife may have been underneath it. Stanley said when he reached with his left hand to turn the vehicle off, his other hand, holding the pistol, went slightly into the window and the gun fired.

“It just went off,” Stanley said.

Spencer argued the fatal shot was the result of a hang fire, a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

A gun expert who testified for the Crown said hang fires are rare and said the Tokarev fired fine when he tested it. He said one bullet, out of 36 tested, was a dud and did not fire.

Burge questioned Stanley about how he handled the gun and his knowledge of gun safety.

“Did you learn that if you pull a trigger that doesn’t go off you better treat this gun as something dangerous that might go off?” Burge asked, to which Stanley replied he’s known for about 20 years.

Crown witness Belinda Jackson, who was in the SUV when Boushie was shot, said she saw Stanley shoot Boushie in the head. Boushie died of a single gunshot wound that entered behind his left ear and exited through the right side of his neck.

The jury’s deliberations will begin after Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Martel Popescul gives his instruction, following the closing arguments.

