Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash

A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.

In a July 20 decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Tyler Seeley has "not demonstrated sufficient behavioural change" and that he does not have insight into his "offence cycle."

In January 2020, Seeley swerved out of his lane on Highway 41 near Aberdeen and crashed into Marjorie and Gord Classen's truck.

Marjorie, 67, died at the scene and Gord, 74, died in hospital nearly a month later.

Seeley's daughter, then four years old, broke both arms and suffered a head injury in the crash.

In August 2020 Seeley pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He is currently serving a sentence of just over five years.

Prior to the fatal crash, Seeley had faced two previous impaired driving charges and had more than 20 driving infractions between 2003 and 2018 — including speeding, driving with a suspended license, and swerving out of his lane.

"Your criminal history has previous impaired driving convictions which speaks to your disregard for public safety and repeated inability to follow court orders," the board's decision says.

"It is likely that historically, you were driving while under the influence more times than reflected in your criminal history."

According to the parole board, Seeley unsuccessfully applied for day parole in February 2022, later seeking an appeal in August 2022 following the board's denial of his request.

In denying the earlier attempts at parole, the board said Seeley's "impatience and rushing to be released before (he is) ready" was "concerning."

In its July decision, the board said Seeley's responses during his parole hearing "contained inconsistencies, minimization and justifications, dishonesty and the blaming of others."

"These responses do not speak of someone who is sincerely remorseful."

According to the board, two separate victim impact statements shared "how exhausting it has been to prepare and present at two hearings, and how time is not healing them."

"They wished for the board to consider that the offender has no remorse," the decision said.

In addition to denying Seeley's early parole request, the board also imposed conditions for his upcoming statutory release.

Seeley will not be permitted to possess or consume alcohol or enter establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.

He will also be banned from communicating with four victims affected by the fatal crash except in the case of judicial procedures, mediation sessions or the exercising of parental rights.

Additionally, upon statutory release, Seeley will be prohibited from driving during his statutory release.

The board also ruled that as a condition of his release, Seeley can not consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication or over-the-counter drugs taken as instructed by the manufacturer.

--With files from Laura Woodward