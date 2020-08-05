SASKATOON -- Medavie Health Services says crews responded to a record 100 calls for people overdosing on drugs during the week of July 27 to Aug. 3.

Director of Public AffairsTroy Davies said the spike was caused by depression and mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic – and a bad batch of drugs on city streets.

“It's something that we need to keep a close eye on and our numbers continue to escalate. So that tells us that there is a lot of depression out there, and there is some mental health anxiety happening, probably in relation to the COVID pandemic."

Medavie says there's been a steady increase in overdose calls since March.

Paramedics responded to around 800 calls last week.